Elections 2022: Conservatives lose seats on English councils
- Published
The Conservatives have lost control of key London councils in English local elections, but Labour has so far made fairly modest gains elsewhere.
The Lib Dems have made progress in Tory areas and took Hull City Council from Labour, in a good night for the party.
With just under half the results in, the Tories are on track to lose about 250 seats across England, according to polling expert Sir John Curtice.
The counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland get under way later.
The full results of those elections, as well those for mayoral contests, will come later on Friday and on Saturday.
Results overnight include:
- Labour won London borough Wandsworth from the Tories, who have held it since 1978
- It also took Westminster, Barnet and Southampton from the Conservatives
- The Conservatives held majorities with reduced seats on councils, including those in northern England, such as Redditch, Amber Valley and Dudley
- Labour kept control of councils with lower majorities, including Wolverhampton, Salford and Coventry, where its vote has been historically strong
- In a referendum, voters choose to ditch Bristol's mayoral system and change the way the city council is run.
The Conservatives were braced for big losses in England, as they faced attacks over the rising cost of living and the ongoing Partygate scandal.
Labour's election coordinator Shabana Mahmood claimed the overnight results were a "turning point" for the party.
"After the disastrous results of 2019, these early results are showing the progress we have made thanks to [leader Sir Keir Starmer's] leadership," she added.
But analysis of key wards by Sir John Curtice suggests Labour's support is down by 0.2% since 2018, when most of the seats up for grabs this time were last contested and the party recorded its best local election performance under previous leader Jeremy Corbyn.
A sense of jubilation and disaster? Not quite
The signs are not of a Conservative rout, even after more than a decade in government, even after the prime minister was fined for lockdown rule-breaking.
So far, this is not a set of results likely to push privately disgruntled Tory MPs to air their grievances in public, or try to move against Boris Johnson.
Yet it is an important staging post for Labour, on course to take the biggest national share of the vote in an election since 2016.
The party has been able to take steps forward with some gains in important pockets of the country, not just piling up votes in London. But the margin is likely to be narrow, not convincing enough for the opposition to be confident they are set for No 10.
Tory losses are not as bad as some in the party had been warning about, but some who did lose were quick to blame Boris Johnson.
One local Tory leader said Partygate had "suppressed our turnout" in Sunderland, where Labour retained the city council with one fewer seat.
"The best chance of reviving the Conservative Party's fortunes will be with a new leader," Antony Mullen, the leader of the Conservatives on Sunderland Council, told the BBC.
The Liberal Democrats pulled off the first decisive victory of the night, taking control of Hull City Council from Labour. The council had been controlled by Labour since 2011, when it took over from the Liberal Democrats.
The second eye-catching result came in south London, where Labour took control of Wandsworth Borough Council. Famous for its low council tax, it has been under Conservative control since 1978, a year before Margaret Thatcher became prime minister.
Ravi Govindia, leader of the Wandsworth Conservatives, said: "Let's not be coy about it. Of course national issues were part of the dilemma people were facing."
Also in London, the Conservatives lost 13 seats in Westminster, giving Labour control of the council.
In Worcester, the Conservatives lost overall control of the council, as Labour, the Greens and the Lib Dems gained a seat each.
Elsewhere, Labour picked up control of the new Cumberland authority with a majority of 12.
What to expect on Friday?
The focus will shift from results in England to those in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
All of Scotland's 32 local authorities are up for election, as are all of Wales's 22.
In Northern Ireland, all 90 members of the assembly were up for election on Thursday. The result could herald a historic political shift if Sinn Féin - a nationalist party - becomes the largest party for the first time in Northern Ireland's history.
All results in England, Scotland and Wales should be known by Friday evening, and by Saturday in Northern Ireland.