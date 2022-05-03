Starmer accuses Conservatives of mud-slinging over lockdown event
Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Conservatives of "mud-slinging" after some of the party's MPs suggested he may have broken Covid rules.
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she would "encourage" Durham police to investigate an event at which the Labour leader was seen drinking a beer.
Sir Keir said police had investigated and concluded "no rules were broken".
He said Conservatives should focus on helping people with their energy bills.
Earlier this year, Durham police cleared Sir Keir of breaking lockdown laws when he attended an event on 30 April 2021 at the office of a Durham MP.
Labour has previously said the rules were not broken, because there was an exemption for events held for "work purposes".
Last month, Conservative MP Richard Holden wrote to the police asking them to review their decision, after the Met Police fined Prime Minister Boris Johnson for breaking lockdown laws by attending a party in No 10 in June 2020.
He argued the rules "should apply equally" to both men.
Questioned on the Today programme, the Labour leader repeatedly avoided saying whether he had been contacted by Durham police, since Mr Holden's letter
However, the party later confirmed the police had not been in touch.
Setting out his participation in the event, Sir Keir said: "We were working, we stopped for food, no party, no rules were broken; I don't know what I can add to that.
"This is simply being whipped up as mud-slinging by the Tories."
Minister Ms Trevelyan said she backed a further police investigation telling Sky News: "I understand that there is some work ongoing and I would absolutely encourage them to look at it."
Last month, Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined by the police for attending a birthday gathering for the PM in Downing Street.
The fines were part of the Met Police's investigation into 12 gatherings across government buildings during the coronavirus lockdowns.
The police have previously said at least 50 fines have been issued in relation to the investigation - but that they would not be announcing further fines in the run-up to the local election.
Speaking to Good Morning Britain on ITV, Mr Johnson said he had not received another fine but had "no idea" if more would come.