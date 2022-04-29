Conservative MP Neil Parish investigated over porn claims
The Conservative MP accused of watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber has been named as Neil Parish.
He has been suspended from the parliamentary party and is under investigation by the Commons Standards Committee.
Two female colleagues complained earlier this week after allegedly seeing him looking at adult content on his phone while sitting near them.
Mr Parish referred himself for investigation, the party said.
The 65-year-old has represented Tiverton and Honiton, in Devon, since 2010 and is chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.
A Conservative Party spokesperson said: "Having spoken to the chief whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.
"Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative whip pending the outcome of that investigation."
One of those who reported Mr Parish was a female minister who said she had seen him viewing pornographic material while sitting beside him in the Commons chamber.
A second female Tory MP said she had tried but been unable to capture video proof of him doing so.
Conservative Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris has already asked for the matter to be referred to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.