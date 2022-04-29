Tory MP Neil Parish investigated over claims he watched porn in Commons
The Conservative MP accused of watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber has been named as Neil Parish.
He has been suspended from the parliamentary party and is under investigation by Parliament's standards commissioner.
Two female colleagues complained earlier this week after allegedly seeing him looking at adult content on his phone while sitting near them.
Mr Parish, 65, referred himself for investigation, the party said.
If the standards commissioner, Kathryn Stone, finds that he has violated the code of conduct for MPs, possible sanctions range from having to make an apology to the Commons to suspension or expulsion.
It emerged on Wednesday that a female minister had reported seeing a male Tory MP viewing pornographic material while sitting beside her in the Commons chamber.
A second female Tory MP said she had tried but been unable to capture video proof of him doing so.
For Labour, shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said: "The Conservatives knew for days about the disgusting behaviour of one of their MPs and tried to cover it up."
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "If Boris Johnson had any shred of decency left, he would tell Neil Parish to resign immediately.
"In any other workplace this would count as gross misconduct and the person responsible would lose their job."
'Thorough investigation'
A Conservative Party spokesperson said Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative whip pending the outcome of Ms Stone's investigation.
Conservative Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris has already asked for the matter to be referred to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.
Mr Parish, MP for Tiverton and Honiton, in Devon, chairs the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.
He was quizzed by GB News earlier this week about allegations an MP had been caught watching porn.
"I think the whips' office will do a thorough investigation, and we will wait and see that result," he told the channel.
"I think from that then the decision will have to be made what action to be taken."