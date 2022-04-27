Tories investigate reports MP watched pornography in Commons chamber
- Published
The Conservative Party is investigating reports a Tory MP watched porn on his mobile phone while sitting next to a female minister in the Commons chamber.
According to The Mirror, the female minister told colleagues about the the incident at a meeting of Tory MPs.
The Sun also reported the allegations.
A spokeswoman said Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris was "looking into the matter", adding: "This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken."
Mr Heaton-Harris, who is in charge of party discipline, is reported to have been at Tuesday night's meeting, at which women Tory MPs shared accounts of alleged sexism and harassment.
Former prime minister Theresa May is also reported to have been at the meeting.
At Prime Minister's Questions, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said 56 MPs were under investigation by the Parliamentary authorities for sexual misconduct, including three cabinet ministers. She asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson if sexual misconduct was grounds for dismissal under the ministerial code.
Mr Johnson replied that "sexual harassment is intolerable" and was "grounds for dismissal".
Asked about the allegations about an MP watching porn, Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith told on the BBC's Politics Live such behaviour would be "unacceptable in any workplace".