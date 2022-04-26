Boris Johnson threatens to privatise Passport Office
Boris Johnson has threatened to privatise the Passport Office if it does not start delivering better value for money, a source has said.
During a cabinet meeting, the PM is understood to have told ministers the high cost of services was affecting families ahead of the summer holidays.
Mr Johnson is expected to call its bosses for urgent talks next week.
If they cannot promise better value, No 10 will see if the "private sector can do it in their place".
The government source said many families were being forced for pay for premium services because of delays in the system, increasing costs when household budgets were already being squeezed.
They added that the issue "goes to the heart of the cost of living" and "basic competence" of arms-length government bodies.