Elections 2022: How to follow the results on the BBC
- Published
Millions of people are voting to elect councillors in England, Scotland and Wales on 5 May, while in Northern Ireland people are electing members of the next Northern Ireland Assembly.
What are local elections for?
Local councils provide services and facilities in your area, with the type of council you have and their responsibilities differing depending on where you live.
Councillors are elected to represent neighbourhoods and oversee the work of the local authority, as well as help set its strategy and priorities.
Local council elections in Scotland and Wales take place every five years, while in England they happen every four years. In Northern Ireland, people vote for members of the NI Assembly every five years.
Once the votes are counted in these elections, this is how you can follow the results on the BBC.
Online
You can follow all the results from across the nations as they come in on the BBC News website. The coverage will include:
- Live results from the English council and mayoral elections, Scottish council elections, Welsh council elections and Northern Ireland Assembly election (pages will update when the results are in)
- Live pages with reporting and analysis from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - as well as our main politics live page
- Extra push notifications direct to your smartphone for key results and analysis in Northern Ireland - sign-up here
- A handy postcode checker to keep on top of results in your area
- On social media, live results, analysis and on-the-ground reporting from the BBC's political correspondents, with BBC Politics on Twitter and Facebook.
- Every election result tweeted from the BBC Election Twitter bot
Television
The BBC's overnight Election 2022 results programme begins at 23:40 BST on BBC One and the BBC News Channel. You can also watch on the BBC iPlayer.
Huw Edwards and Laura Kuenssberg will be joined by Reeta Chakrabarti and Lewis Goodall as the analysis begins, along with polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice.
At 6:00 on Friday 6 May, BBC Breakfast and the News Channel will continue with reports from across the UK as results continue to come in.
Coverage continues on the News Channel from 09:00 with ongoing analysis throughout the day and reports from across key areas.
Radio
BBC local radio stations will carry results and analysis from early on Friday morning. You can find your local station's schedule here.
BBC Radio 4 and 5 Live join forces through the night from 23:00 with the BBC's new political editor Chris Mason and Naga Munchetty providing listeners with all the results and analysis you'll need.
They'll be joined by reporters around the country and speak to leading politicians and pundits to assess how the night is going for the parties.
The Today programme will be on air from 06:00 on Friday with latest results and forecasts as the counts continue across the UK.
Northern Ireland
All 90 seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly are up for grabs with five Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) being elected in each of the 18 constituencies.
On TV, BBC One Northern Ireland will air an election special from 12:15 on Friday 6 May to bring you every result, with instant reaction and interviews from party leaders and winning candidates. Host Mark Carruthers will be joined in the studio by political editor Enda McClafferty and BBC NI Newsline reporter Sara Girvan, while news correspondent Mark Simpson will have the latest graphics.
Coverage continues on BBC One Northern Ireland from 10:00 on Saturday 7 May and with an hour-long election special on Sunday Politics the following day at 10:15.
On radio, BBC Radio Ulster's election special begins at 12:15 on Friday, hosted by Chris Buckler and Sarah Brett. William Crawley, Joel Taggart and Catherine Morrison will be live from the three count centres along with political pundits and experts to bring you the very latest information and analysis.
William Crawley and Sarah Brett will continue the coverage from 10:00 on Saturday, with a special hour-long roundup following at 12:00 on Sunday 8 May with Chris Buckler.
On on BBC Radio Foyle, coverage begins at 13:00 presented by Elaine McGee, Richard O'Reilly and David Hunter.
You can also follow online rolling coverage on the BBC Northern Ireland special election live page from about 11:00.
Scotland
In Scotland voters will decide 1,200 seats in 32 council areas.
BBC Scotland news outlets across television, radio and online will provide comprehensive coverage of the results and reaction across the political spectrum.
Journalists will be reporting from around the country as the compositions of the councils become clear.
Reporting Scotland at 13:30, 18:30 and 22:30 on BBC One Scotland, and The Seven on the BBC Scotland Channel at 19:00, on Friday 6 May will feature all the latest news and reaction as the full story of the local elections emerges.
On BBC Radio Scotland there will be in-depth reports and analysis on Good Morning Scotland (06:00-09:00), Lunchtime Live (midday to 13:30) and Drivetime (16:00-18:00).
Good Morning Scotland's edition on Saturday, 7 May (08:00-10:00) will also look at the reaction from communities, analysts and politicians.
You can also follow all the results as they come in on BBC Scotland news and on our Twitter account.
Wales
In Wales, 1,200 council seats are up for grabs across 22 councils.
You can follow the latest results and analysis live on BBC Wales news online and on BBC Cymru Fyw from 10:30 on Friday 6 May.
BBC Radio Cymru will bring you a special edition of Dros Ginio at 13:00 with Dewi Llwyd, with Post Prynhawn on air at 17:00.
BBC Radio Wales will also have all the latest on Drive with Sian Lloyd at 17:00.
Nick Servini and Jennifer Jones will present a special extended Wales Today on BBC One Wales between 18:30 and 19:30, and on S4C an extended Newyddion will be on air from 19:30 to 20:30 with Rhodri Llywelyn and Bethan Rhys Roberts.
All the latest results, news and up-to-the-minute analysis from our election teams in Wales will be on Twitter in English and in Welsh .