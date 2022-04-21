Downing Street pulls plan to delay vote on partygate investigation
- Published
No 10 has pulled its proposal to delay a vote on ordering an investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over lockdown parties.
MPs are now due to vote on a Labour plan for a Commons committee to investigate his past comments about Whitehall gatherings.
Tory MPs will get a free vote on the motion.
This means it is likely to be supported and that the PM will be investigated over whether he misled MPs.
Ministers had said a vote should wait until probes by the Met Police and civil servant Sue Gray have finished, but they have now withdrawn their proposal, leaving MPs to vote on Labour's motion.
A senior government source told the BBC: "We tabled an amendment last night because we wanted to be explicit about ensuring Sue Gray is able to complete and publish her report without any further delay, as well as allow the Metropolitan Police to conclude their investigations.
"We now recognise that - in practice - this is almost certainly likely to be the case and therefore we are happy for the Labour motion to go through if that is the will of the House."
Responding to the U-turn, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "This is humiliating for Conservative MPs who were being pressured to vote for the government's cover up amendment.
"The government knew they couldn't win this... Tory MPs should do the right thing, respect the sacrifices that their constituents made during the pandemic, and vote in the national interest."
'Lost their nerve'
The prime minister, along with his wife Carrie and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, was fined for breaking Covid laws at a June 2020 birthday party for him in No 10.
Mr Johnson had previously told MPs no lockdown laws were broken in Downing Street - and now opposition parties are accusing him of misleading Parliament.
Mr Johnson has denied knowingly misleading MPs - a charge that is a resigning matter under the ministerial rulebook.
Labour put forward a motion, with support from the other opposition parties, asking the Commons Privileges Committee to launch an inquiry into whether he did, once the police investigation has finished.
The government had tabled its own amendment to Labour's proposal, calling for the vote on whether they should investigate to wait until both the police have concluded their investigations and Ms Gray has published her report.
However, just before the debate was due to begin, the government announced it would withdraw its amendment and Leader of the House Mark Spencer said Conservative MPs would not be ordered to vote against Labour's motion.
A senior Conservative MP told the BBC the government whips had "lost their nerve" after objections from their own MPs.