Boris Johnson ignores Labour call to apologise to Archbishop
Boris Johnson has ignored a Labour call to apologise to the Archbishop of Canterbury over comments the PM made to a private meeting of Tory MPs.
Mr Johnson reportedly told his MPs that senior clergy had been "less vociferous" in their condemnation of Vladimir Putin than of plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Sir Keir Starmer demanded an apology at Prime Minister's Questions.
The PM said the Rwanda policy was an attempt to save lives in the Channel.