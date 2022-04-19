Boris Johnson denies deliberately misleading MPs over parties
Boris Johnson has again insisted he did not know he was breaking his own Covid laws, as he apologised to MPs for his lockdown fine.
The PM was fined for attending a 2020 birthday party at No 10, prompting accusations he had misled MPs by previously saying no rules had been broken.
But he told MPs he didn't know it was against the rules - and denied deliberately misleading them.
Labour called the apology a "joke".
Responding in the Commons, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of offering "insulting" and "absurd" excuses for his Covid fine.
The party has secured a vote on Thursday on whether a Commons committee should investigate whether the PM has misled Parliament.
Since Mr Johnson was fined last week, alongside his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, only a handful of Tory MPs have publicly said he should quit.
But in a blow to Mr Johnson, former Tory chief whip Mark Harper joined those calling for him to go - saying his actions had been "indefensible".
He said the PM "hasn't been straightforward" with MPs, adding: "I'm very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds."
In heated exchanges after Mr Johnson's statement, Sir Keir called the PM's apology "mealy-mouthed" and said he had eroded public trust in politicians.
He said the PM had been "dishonest" - but withdrew the remark after being rebuked by the Speaker for breaking the rule that MPs do not accuse each other of dishonesty during debates.
If MPs vote for an inquiry on Thursday, the privileges committee - made of of seven MPs - would look into whether the PM is in contempt of Parliament.
However, any such move is unlikely to succeed given the government's Commons majority.