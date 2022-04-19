Boris Johnson denies deliberately misleading MPs over parties
Boris Johnson has denied deliberately misleading MPs over breaking lockdown laws after he was fined by police.
The PM issued a "wholehearted apology" for attending a 2020 birthday party in Downing Street but said he did not think he was breaking the law.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused him of offering "insulting" and "absurd" excuses for his Covid fine.
And senior Tory MP Mark Harper said Mr Johnson's actions were "indefensible" and he should quit as prime minister.
Labour has secured a vote on Thursday on whether a Commons committee should investigate whether the PM has misled Parliament, a resigning offence under government rules.
But the move is unlikely to succeed because the majority of Conservative MPs are standing by the PM, and they are likely to be ordered to vote against the Labour motion.
Asked directly by Tory MP Peter Bone if he had deliberately misled MPs in his past statements on Downing Street parties, he said: "No."
Mr Johnson last week became the first sitting prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law when he was fined, alongside his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, by the Met Police.
The PM and others who partied in Downing Street during lockdown are widely expected to receive further fines, as the police continue their investigation.
But in his first Commons statement on his law-breaking, Mr Johnson said he wanted to get on with the job of "delivering on the priorities of the country at a difficult time".
He told MPs "it did not occur to me then or subsequently that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules.
"I repeat that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.
"I respect the outcome of the police investigation, which is still under way, and I can only say that I will respect their decision-making and always take the appropriate steps."
Tory MPs lined up to back the prime minister, who made repeated references to the war in Ukraine in his statement.
But Sir Keir called the PM's apology "mealy-mouthed" and said he had eroded public trust in politicians.
He said Mr Johnson had been "dishonest" - but withdrew the remark after being rebuked by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle for breaking the rule that MPs do not accuse each other of dishonesty during debates.
Former Tory chief whip Mark Harper joined those calling for him to go - saying his actions had been "indefensible".
He said the PM "hasn't been straightforward" with MPs, adding: "I'm very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds."
Mr Harper has submitted a letter of no confidence in the PM to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 committee, which organises Tory leadership contests.
If MPs vote for an inquiry on Thursday, the privileges committee - made of of seven MPs - would look into whether the PM is in contempt of Parliament.