What's happening in Parliament on Tuesday?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
- Published
What's on in Parliament on Tuesday, 19 April.
Commons: (13:30) Health Questions
Urgent questions/government statements: Will include the prime minister on Partygate and on the new policy to "offshore" asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Ten minute rule bill: Sewage Discharges - former Lib Dem Leader Tim Farron presents a bill to bring in mandatory targets and timescales for the end of sewage discharges into waterways and coastal areas. The Bill would require quarterly reports on the impact of sewage discharges on human health and on the wider environment, and place a representative of environmental groups on water company boards. Remembering the damage the government took over this issue during the passage of the Environment Bill, this could prove a sensitive debate.
Main debate: Second Reading of the Online Safety Bill. Process note: the Bill will be "carried over" into the next session of Parliament, which begins with the State Opening on 10 May. The programme motion for the Bill will require detailed consideration in Committee to be completed by June 30, suggesting that the government wants the Bill to have a Second Reading in the Lords before the Summer break.
Westminster Hall: Debates include Conservative Dr Jamie Wallis on the Computer Misuse Act 1990 (11:30) - he has argued that the invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the need to update the law on cyber-security; Labour's Helen Hayes on Royal Mail services and the covid-19 pandemic (16:30) and former minister Crispin Blunt on LGBTQ+ rights in the British Overseas Territories (18:30)
Committees: Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (10:30) quiz energy suppliers, including failed firms Bulb and Avro over their handling of the energy price crisis. The witnesses will include Chief executives from four of the big six energy firms, E.ON, EDF, ScottishPower, and British Gas owner Centrica. The session will cover complaints that suppliers were disproportionately increasing direct debits and forcing people onto more expensive fixed rate deals, as well concerns about the future viability of the price cap.
Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs looks at the work of the House of Lords Appointment Commission (10:00) with its Chair, Lord Bew. I imagine the whys and wherefores of the appointment of Lord Lebvedev and the non-appointment of people like John Bercow and Tom Watson might come up. Bring popcorn.
Defence (15:00) has a hearing on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis, and US, UK and NATO, with evidence from General Sir Richard Barrons, former head of Joint Force Command. Foreign Affairs (14:00) opens its inquiry into The Wagner Group and proxy Private Military Companies