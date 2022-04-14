PM vows to set record straight over claims he misled MPs over parties
Boris Johnson has promised to "set the record straight" over what he has told MPs about lockdown parties in Downing Street.
The prime minister initially told them no rules had been broken - but he is now among more than 50 people who have been fined by police.
This has led opposition parties to accuse him of misleading Parliament.
Under government rules, ministers are expected to resign if they knowingly mislead MPs.
The ministerial rulebook also says they should correct the record at the "earliest opportunity" if they inadvertently tell MPs something incorrect.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told reporters on Thursday that Mr Johnson was a "lawbreaker and a liar" who has "no honesty and no integrity".
Mr Johnson, along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, was fined on Tuesday for attending a birthday party for him in June 2020.
Mr Johnson has since said it "did not occur" to him at the time of the gathering that it could be in contravention of Covid lockdown rules.
He is known to have attended at least two further events of the 12 being investigated by police, meaning he could be fined again.
One No 10 aide, who witnessed many of the events under investigation, told the BBC the June 2020 birthday party was the least serious gathering, in terms of potential rule-breaking, that the PM attended.
'Repeated rule-breaking'
MPs are currently on their Easter recess but are due to return next week.
Asked whether he would put the record straight, Mr Johnson replied: "You're going to have to wait until I come to Parliament.
"Of course, I will set the record straight in any way I can."
On Wednesday, Lord David Wolfson resigned as a justice minister over the "official response" to "repeated rule-breaking" within Downing Street.
Opposition parties are calling for the PM and chancellor to resign over their fines - but the two men have been backed by their fellow cabinet ministers.
More than 70 Conservative MPs have also expressed their support for the PM since he was fined, including some who have previously called for him to go.
Since the fines were issued on Tuesday, only three Tory MPs have publicly said that Mr Johnson should quit.