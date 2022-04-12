Johnson and Sunak to be fined over lockdown parties
- Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for attending parties during lockdown.
The Metropolitan Police have been investigating 12 gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall alleged to have broken Covid rules.
So far, a total of more than 50 fines have been handed for Covid law-breaking in government buildings.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.