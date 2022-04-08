Rishi Sunak's wife to pay UK tax on overseas income
By Simon Jack
Business editor
- Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has said she will pay UK taxes on her overseas income, following a row over her non-domicile status.
She owns £700m in shares of the Indian IT giant Infosys, founded by her father, from which she received £11.6m in dividend income last year.
As a non-domiciled (non-dom) UK resident she is not required by law to pay UK taxes on her overseas income.
But she told the BBC she did not want to be a "distraction" for her husband.
Ms Murty's decision to change her tax arrangement follows accusations of hypocrisy against the chancellor, with Labour saying his family is benefiting from it at a time when the cost of living is going up and the government he serves in is raising National Insurance payments.
But Mr Sunak has accused political opponents of "smearing" his wife to get at him.
Ms Murty will retain her Indian citizenship and her non-dom status which, as the BBC revealed, allows her family to avoid paying inheritance tax in the UK, which at current valuation could amount to £280m.
In her statement, Ms Murty said: "My decision to pay UK tax on all my worldwide income will not change the fact that India remains the country of my birth, citizenship, parents' home and place of domicile."
Her decision to pay UK taxes on her worldwide income come on the same day it was revealed that she and her husband retained their rights to live and work in the US under a green card - which requires holders to consider the US their permanent home - for more than a year after Mr Sunak became chancellor in 2020.
Ms Murty said her tax arrangements had been "entirely legal" but added "it has become clear that many do not feel it is compatible with my husband's role as chancellor".
"I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction for my husband or to affect my family."
She said she would now be paying UK tax "on all my worldwide income, including dividends and capital gains, wherever in the world that income arises".
"I do this because I want to, not because the rules require me to. These new arrangements will begin immediately and will also be applied to the tax year just finished (2021-22)," Ms Murty added.