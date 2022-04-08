Rishi Sunak's wife to pay UK tax on overseas income
By Simon Jack
Business editor
- Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has said she will pay UK taxes on her overseas income, following a row over her non-domicile status.
She owns £700m in shares of the Indian IT giant Infosys, founded by her father, from which she received £11.6m in dividend income last year.
As a non-domiciled (non-dom) UK resident she is not required by law to pay UK taxes on her overseas income.
But she told the BBC she did not want to be a "distraction" for her husband.
Ms Murty's decision to change her tax arrangement follows accusations of hypocrisy against the chancellor, with Labour saying his family is benefiting from it at a time when the cost of living is going up and the government he serves in is raising National Insurance payments.
But Mr Sunak has accused political opponents of "smearing" his wife to get at him.
