National Insurance: Sajid Javid defends tax hike choice for NHS funding
- Published
Sajid Javid has defended the hike to National Insurance (NI), saying it was a choice between taxing or borrowing.
The rise on Wednesday is designed to pay for the post-pandemic NHS backlog and social care.
The plan has been criticised for hitting working people, especially during a cost of living crisis.
But the health secretary told BBC Breakfast it would "morally wrong" to expect future generations to pay for the funding that is needed now.
"The choice for us as a country is we either put that money in ourselves now, and if we don't do it ourselves, we will have to borrow it," he said.
"And that is mortgaging the future of our children and our grandchildren."
Mr Javid added: "Why should our children pay for our healthcare and our adult social care? They are going to have enough challenges as they grow older."
But the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, said increasing NI was an unfair way of raising the cash needed for health and social care.
"It doesn't tax the unearned income of very wealthy people, it doesn't tax the income of landlords," he told the BBC.
"It puts all the burden on working people - that is wrong."
Cost of living crisis
The plan to raise National Insurance was first announced in September.
The tax hike will see employees, employers and the self-employed all pay 1.25p more in the pound on NI for a year.
Then the extra tax will be collected as a new Health and Social Care Levy from April 2023.
The government said the changes would raise £12bn a year, which would initially go towards easing pressure on the NHS after Covid.
A proportion of the levy will then be moved to fund social care over the next three years.
But the move has come in for criticism from opposition parties, some Tory MPs and campaigners, as well as businesses, especially over the timing of the increase.
Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden, said: "No other major economy is raising taxes on working people in the midst of this cost of living crisis."
He said the rise would "reduce living standards and harm our economy" at a time when "working families feel more insecure than ever".