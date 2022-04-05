Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng orders scientific review of fracking impact
The government has ordered a new report into the impact of fracking, days ahead of publishing its energy supply plan.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has given the British Geological Society (BGS) three months to assess any changes to the science around the controversial practice.
Fracking was halted in the UK in 2019 amid opposition from green groups and local concerns over earth tremors.
But senior Conservatives have been calling for a rethink in recent weeks.
They claim fracking would give the country a "competitive and reliable source of energy" amid concerns over security of access and rising energy prices.
But other MPs and campaigners have warned against a change in direction, with Labour's Ed Miliband saying the new report had "nothing to do with the energy needs [and] everything to do with the Conservatives bowing to their backbenchers".
At the time of the moratorium, ministers said they would not change their minds without "compelling new evidence".
The move comes ahead of the publication of the government's energy supply strategy, expected this week.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised the plan in "days" on 9 March to help tackle energy prices and reduce reliance on Russia.
But the date kept being pushed back, with sources telling the BBC that the Treasury was unhappy with the cost of commitments to nuclear power.
The strategy itself is thought to include strategies for nuclear energy and renewable energy, plans to make homes more energy efficient and a route to increasing North Sea oil and gas production.
'Explore all sources'
Mr Kwarteng insisted the government "must be led by the science" in its approach to fracking.
He said: "It remains the case that fracking in England would take years of exploration and development before commercial quantities of gas could be produced for the market, and would certainly have no effect on prices in the near term.
"However, there will continue to be an ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming decades as we transition to cheap renewable energy and new nuclear power.
"In light of Putin's criminal invasion of Ukraine, it is absolutely right that we explore all possible domestic energy sources."
However, the business secretary added: "Unless the latest scientific evidence demonstrates that shale gas extraction is safe, sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living and working nearby, the pause in England will remain in place."
In his letter to the BGS, Mr Kwarteng asked for more information on any new techniques which could make the fracking process safer and how any risks compare to those associated with other forms of underground energy production.
But shadow climate change secretary, Mr Miliband, condemned the move, saying: "The government itself concluded that fracking is unsafe, and will not help our energy security or cut bills, and fracking is strongly opposed by local communities.
"It is a sign once again that this government cannot be trusted to deliver on the green energy sprint we need for energy security, to cut bills and tackle the climate crisis."
Friends of the Earth added that it was "pure fantasy" that fracking was the answer to the UK's energy needs.
"Fracking has been deeply unpopular with communities that have faced the prospect of shale gas extraction," said campaigner Danny Gross.
"They have stopped fracking once and, if necessary, they'll stop it again.
"Energy efficiency and developing the UK's vast renewable power potential are the best ways to deal with the energy crisis and bring down soaring fuel bills - and this must be the focus of the government's upcoming energy review."
What is fracking?
Fracking is the process of drilling into the earth, then directing a high pressure mixture of chemicals into layers of rock to release shale gas.
The UK has only ever had one fracking site in operation, which halted in 2019 following a report by the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA).
The indefinite suspension came after the OGS found it was not possible to predict the probability or size of tremors caused by the practice.
But last week, regulators lifted an order for the two controversial wells to be capped with concrete.