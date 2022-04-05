Green Party to focus on lowering energy bills in election launch
- Published
The Green Party has said it will outline plans to ease the soaring cost of living when it launches its local election campaign in England and Wales.
The party's co-leaders are set to accuse the government of failing voters on living costs and the environment.
Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay are expected to promise insulation projects to reduce energy needs and keep homes warm.
They will unveil their plans ahead of the 5 May polls at an event in London.
Voters in England, Wales, and Scotland will elect local councils, while those in Northern Ireland will choose its government.
The elections will give party leaders their first opportunity to woo voters since the war in Ukraine, increases to the cost of living and the row over parties held in Downing Street during lockdown.
The Green Party says it wants to focus on insulating people's homes as a means of lowering energy bills and the cost of living.
The party's co-leaders will visit a housing estate in south London to speak to residents campaigning for retrofit and refurbishment of their homes.
They will highlight an initiative by the Green-led Lewes District Council, which is working with six other local authorities to retrofit 40,000 council homes.
They will also draw attention to plans to invest £180m to retrofit, insulate and decarbonise housing stock under the Green-led Stroud District Council.
At the campaign launch, Ms Denyer will set out how "Greens elected across the country are working hard to build fairer, greener communities", the party says.
"In the middle of this cost of living crisis, we know what needs to be done and yet the government is falling so chronically short," Ms Denyer is expected to say.
Insulation programmes can deliver "incredible" benefits, Ms Denyer will say.
"Imagine - a warm, snug home even on the coldest days. Little to no heating bill at all. A neighbourhood that has almost zero emissions. That's what Greens are pushing for here alongside residents."
In the short term, the party wants immediate financial help for those struggling with increased bills.
It's calling for people on Universal Credit benefits to get an extra £40 a week and wants the winter fuel payment given to everyone.
Mr Ramsay said no one should feel terrified of their next energy bill.
In recent years, the party has seen gains in local elections and will be hoping to build further support.
The new leadership team has pledged to build on recent electoral successes and take more seats at every level, including more MPs.
The party currently has just one MP, Caroline Lucas, but in local elections last year, it gained 99 seats and became the joint largest on Bristol City Council.