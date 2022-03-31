Laura Kuenssberg: Signing off after seven dizzying years

Politics online has changed how debates are conducted in the House of Commons, too. And that's not just because you see so many MPs with heads bowed, staring at their phones. Nowadays, speeches aren't just designed for TV sound bites, but sometimes for the snippet for social media, in the hope it will go viral. Andrea Leadsom jokes about the weekly face-offs between Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May: "I always felt... she might say, you know, happy birthday, Jeremy. And he'd be like, that's not good enough!... if you were there, it made no sense. But it was clearly a script that was designed for social media."