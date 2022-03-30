Lockdown parties: PM accepts responsibility over rule breaches, says Dominic Raab
- Published
Boris Johnson "accepts responsibility" for breaches of lockdown rules over parties in Downing Street, the deputy prime minister has said.
Police have issued 20 fines to staff so far, but Dominic Raab told the BBC the PM had not received one yet.
He also said there was no suggestion Mr Johnson had previously lied to Parliament about Covid rule-breaking.
But Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP are calling for the PM to quit over the parties held in the pandemic.
The Metropolitan Police have been investigating 12 events, including at least three attended by Mr Johnson.
The force have sent out more than 100 questionnaires to ask about people's participation in the events, and 20 fixed penalty notices for Covid rule-breaking have been issued by post, with more expected to follow.
Mr Johnson previously told the House of Commons that Covid guidelines had been followed in Downing Street "at all times".
Asked if his boss had broken the ministerial code - which says ministers who deliberately mislead the Commons should quit - Mr Raab said the PM had updated Parliament "to the best of his knowledge and his understanding".
He added: "I think it is rather different to say that he lied, which suggests that he was deliberately misleading.
"Clearly we had the investigations [into parties] because of the claims - the assertions that were made, which it was right to follow up - and it is clear there were breaches of the law.
"But to jump from that to say the prime minister deliberately misled Parliament, rather than answering to the best of his ability, is just not right."
Mr Raab also said the prime minister had apologised over the gatherings in Downing Street and overhauled No 10's operations.
As the police have found law-breaking at the heart of government, it's unsurprising the opposition is baying for blood.
But why is there no similar pressure for Boris Johnson to resign from many of his own MPs?
Well, first let's mention the war. One former minister who'd considered submitting a letter of no confidence in the PM now says Ukraine is weighing heavily on his mind.
Another senior MP expresses his exasperation with the PM, but says no responsible person would ditch him during both a conflict and a cost-of-living crisis.
One former minister says he will await the publication of the full report into the gatherings by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
For others, it's all about a lack of a suitable alternative to Mr Johnson.
One former cabinet minister tells me he wants to keep Foreign Secretary Liz Truss out, while another expresses disappointment in Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
But some jeopardy remains for Mr Johnson. If it appears that civil servants - and not politicians - are being punished, the mood may yet turn toxic.
An interim report by senior civil servant Sue Gray concluded there had been "failures of leadership and judgement" in government over the parties.
Her full findings are due to be published when the Met finishes its investigation.
No 10 has said that any fixed penalty notice issued to the prime minister would be made public.
Earlier this year, several Conservative MPs joined opposition parties in calling for Mr Johnson to resign over his alleged participation in the gathering, but some have withdrawn their demands following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.
Mr Johnson addressed a dinner in London for Tory MPs on Tuesday evening. One minister who attended told the BBC the atmosphere had been "pretty convivial" and more "good-natured and collegiate than expected".
However, the war has not stopped opposition parties reiterating their calls for the PM to go.
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "The culture is set from the very top. The buck stops with the prime minister, who spent months lying to the British public, which is why he's got to go."
And Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "Boris Johnson broke the rules then repeatedly lied because he thought he could get away with it. Now he has been found out as a serial liar.
"Attempts by Conservative ministers to rewrite history simply won't wash. Johnson has lost the trust of the British people and it's time for him to go."