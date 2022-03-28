Partygate: Met Police to issue first fines, sources say
- Published
The first fines for breaches of Covid-19 rules as part of a police investigation into government lockdown parties will be issued soon, the BBC has been told.
Westminster sources suggested the force will issue at least 15 fines initially.
The Metropolitan Police investigation into 12 events held across government was launched in late January.
It came after an internal inquiry passed information to the force. The Guardian said fines were "imminent".
The Met has not commented and Downing Street has been approached for comment.
Government sources told the BBC the Met could issue the fines on Tuesday.
For months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government were dogged by reports of staff parties in Downing Street when Covid restrictions were in place.
The police investigation was launched after a separate inquiry was undertaken by senior civil servant Sue Gray. Of the 16 alleged parties or gatherings listed in her initial findings, the police are investing all but four of them.
The policy inquiry, called Operation Hillman, is examining 12 gatherings on eight dates to see if Covid regulations were broken.
Mr Johnson is known to have attended at least three of the gatherings.
He has said he did not believe he was breaking any rules, but apologised "for the things we simply didn't get right".
The Met said it would contact people "believed to have taken part in the events in question to get their accounts".
The force had sent questionnaires to dozens of staff members, aides and ministers, including Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Officers have already been supplied with more than 300 photographs and 500 pages of material, from the inquiry led by Ms Gray.