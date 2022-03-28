Partygate: Met Police to issue first fines, sources say
- Published
The first fines for breaches of Covid-19 rules as part of a police investigation into government lockdown parties will be issued soon, the BBC has been told.
Westminster sources suggested the force will issue at least 15 fines initially.
The Metropolitan Police investigation into 12 events held across government was launched in late January.
It came after an internal inquiry passed information to the force. The Guardian said fines were "imminent".
Downing Street and the Met have not commented, but government sources told the BBC the force could issue the fines on Tuesday.
For months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government were dogged by reports of staff parties in Downing Street when Covid restrictions were in place.
Several Conservative MPs had called for Mr Johnson to resign over the parties, but some have changed their stance in recent weeks since the war in Ukraine started.
The police investigation was launched after a separate inquiry was undertaken by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
The initial findings of Ms Gray's inquiry criticised "failures of leadership and judgement" over the gatherings, between May 2020 and April 2021.
The prime minister told Conservative MPs that an updated version of the Gray report will be published in full, once the police have finished their investigation.
Of the 16 gatherings listed in her initial findings, the police are investigating all but four of them.
The policy inquiry, called Operation Hillman, is examining 12 gatherings on eight dates to see if Covid regulations were broken.
Mr Johnson is known to have attended at least three of the gatherings:
- 20 May 2020 in the Downing Street garden
- 19 June 2020 in the Cabinet Room for the prime minister's birthday
- 13 November 2020 on the departure of a special adviser
He has said he did not believe he was breaking any rules, but apologised "for the things we simply didn't get right".
The police said a fine - known as a fixed-penalty notice - would be issued to anyone found to have breached Covid regulations.
The Met said it would contact people "believed to have taken part in the events in question to get their accounts".
The force had sent questionnaires to dozens of staff members, aides and ministers, including Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Officers have already been supplied with more than 300 photographs and 500 pages of material, from the inquiry led by Ms Gray.
The force said the questionnaires have "formal legal status" and needed to be responded to "truthfully" within seven days.
Mr Johnson has returned his questionnaire, but Downing Street has since said his answers would not be made public. He has, however, said he would tell the public if he received a fine.
For those who do receive a fine, they will face no further action if the penalty is paid, police said.
The Met said if they decide to dispute the fine, officers will consider whether to pursue the matter in court.