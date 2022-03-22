Cut time asylum seekers wait to work, say Tory MPs
A number of Tory MPs are calling on the government to cut the time asylum seekers have to wait before they can work in the UK.
In all, 66 Tory politicians wrote to the PM last week, urging a change to the Nationality and Borders Bill.
It would let asylum seekers work if they were still waiting for a decision on their application after six months - but is unlikely to be passed.
No 10 said the government would "not be deterred" from its plans.
Under the current rules, the Home Office can give asylum seekers permission to work if their claim has been outstanding for more than a year through no fault of their own.
Those who are permitted to work are only allowed to get jobs on the shortage occupation list - published by the Home Office - until their claim is approved or rejected.
Then, they either have free access to the job market, or are expected to leave the UK.
Conservative peers - including Boris Johnson's brother, Lord Johnson - wanted to reduce the time limit of allowing asylum seekers to get jobs to six months.
And after Tory Baroness Philippa Stroud put forward the proposal in the House of Lords, it was voted through and added onto the bill.
Now the bill, with its amendment, has returned to the Commons to be debated on Tuesday and has won support from a wide-range of MPs, including former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland and leading Brexiteer Tory Steve Baker.
'Fix the system'
The plan also has the backing of the opposition parties, who are expected to vote in favour of it later on Tuesday.
But, while 27 Tory MPs have publicly given their backing to the amendment, there would need to be at least 39 rebels voting in favour to get it through the Commons.
And there is no sign of the government changing its mind to support it.
A spokesman from No 10 said: "The votes in the Lords were disappointing we will not be deterred from our plans to fix the system.
"Asylum seekers are already allowed to work in the UK if their claim has been outstanding for 12 months or more through no fault of their own that remains the case following a review of the system.
"Obviously we want to avoid incentivising unfounded asylum claims and it's important to distinguish between those who need protection and those seeking to work here, who can apply for work visas."
The bill introduces post-Brexit immigration, asylum and citizenship policies and the government has suffered a number of defeats to its plans as the bill passed through the House of Lords.