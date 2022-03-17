Dominic Raab vows to stop oligarchs using courts to silence critics
The government has promised to stop Russian oligarchs "abusing" English and Welsh courts to silence critics.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is to set out proposals to "protect our free press" and end the "bullying" of journalists and campaigners.
Super-rich individuals are increasingly using lawsuits to threaten those trying to to expose wrongdoing, he said.
It comes after Labour called on the government to stop rich individuals "gagging" the British media.
On Thursday, Mr Raab will launch a consultation on plans to clamp down on so-called "Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation" - known as Slapps - legal actions designed to shut down critics.
The Ministry of Justice said such lawsuits are increasingly being used by wealthy people or companies to stifle criticism from journalists, authors and campaigners through the threat of costly lawsuits under defamation and privacy laws.
The department said among the measures under consideration were changes to defamation law, to strengthen the public interest defence.
This is meant to protect those who publish private information in the interests of the public good.
The government is also considering capping the legal costs claimants can apply for, or requiring people who sue to prove "actual malice" in libel cases, in a bid to halt spurious claims.
Other measures could enable courts to throw out lawsuits seen to be using such tactics earlier on in proceedings, or impose bans - called Civil Restraint Orders - preventing repeated legal challenges.
The government has opened a consultation on the plans, which would affect courts in England and Wales, with next steps to be announced after it closes on 19 May.
Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own libel and defamation laws, which are also being reviewed.
'Lawfare'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the threat of legal action has become a "new kind of lawfare" for the "oligarchs and super-rich who can afford these sky-high costs".
He added that ministers must stop the "chilling effect" on journalists, calling press freedom "fundamental to our democracy".
Mr Raab, who is also deputy prime minister, said: "The government will not tolerate Russian oligarchs and other corrupt elites abusing British courts to muzzle those who shine a light on their wrongdoing."
The National Union of Journalists welcomed news of the consultation, adding it would consider the details of the government's proposals.
NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet added: "For too long the super-rich have got away with abusing the law to bully journalists and undermine media freedom."
Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors, said it was "essential" laws were strengthened to ensure journalists, authors, campaigners and academics are "able to fulfil their role in keeping the public informed without fear of intimidation or harassment."