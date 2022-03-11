UK sanctions 386 Russian MPs over Ukraine invasion
The UK government has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian parliamentarians as part of its response to the war in Ukraine.
The 386 MPs who voted to recognise two rebel-held areas of Ukraine as independent last month have been hit by asset freezes and UK travel bans.
The UK had signalled it would sanction them, previously calling the vote a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty.
It follows similar moves by the US and the European Union.
The Foreign Office said the vote to recognise the Luhansk and Donetsk regions had served as a "pretext" for the subsequent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The latest announcement means 400 out of the Duma's 450 members are now subject to British sanctions, the UK government added.
The sanctions on members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, will also prevent them from conducting business in the UK.
The move follows sanctions on Russian banks, companies and oligarchs in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK was targeting "those complicit in Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war".
"We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions," she added.