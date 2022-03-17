UK elections 2022: Is there an election in my area?
- Published
Voters in many parts of the UK will have the chance to take part in elections this May.
Search below to see which elections you can vote in.
All 90 seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly are up for grabs with five Members of the Legislative Assembly being elected in each of the 18 constituencies.
All the councils in Scotland and Wales are being contested and some councils in England.
In Scotland 1,200 seats are up in 32 council areas and in Wales there are 1,200 across 22 councils.
In England more than 4,000 council seats are being contested across 146 councils.
There are four new councils - unitary authorities in North Yorkshire and Somerset and two in Cumbria.
The Mayor of South Yorkshire is also being elected as are six other local authority mayors.
The results of all the elections will be available on the BBC News website from 22:00 on 5 May 2022.