Ukraine war: Tory MPs row over 'immoral' refugees tweet
A senior Conservative MP has accused a party colleague of writing "utterly risible, illiterate, immoral and offensive bile" on Ukrainian refugees.
Daniel Kawczynski claimed on Twitter that "British left-wing parties" were making "illiterate and immoral" calls for the UK to take in more people.
But Simon Hoare, chair of the Commons Northern Ireland Committee, wrote that he did "not speak for the Tory party".
"I'm not sure you speak for humanity," he added.
More than 2.1 million people have fled Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin launched Russia's invasion of the country last month, the United Nations says.
The UK is allowing relatives of UK-settled Ukrainians to come in and is promising to allow companies and individuals to sponsor refugees.
Home Secretary Priti Patel will update Parliament later on plans to "streamline" the UK's scheme to help those fleeing the war.
According to the latest figures, only 957 visas have been granted so far, while Poland has taken in about 1.3 million people.
Labour is urging the government to issue emergency visas, which it says would lift normal conditions other than security checks, arguing that these can be swiftly done en route to the UK.
But Mr Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, tweeted: "British Left wing parties demand Britain takes in more Ukrainian refugees. This is illiterate and immoral.
"When war is over Ukrainians will need to return home to rebuild their country. We should be supporting Ukrainian refugees in frontline states like Poland & Romania."
This prompted an angry response from Mr Hoare, MP for North Dorset, who tweeted: "What utterly risible, illiterate, immoral and offensive bile. Haven't you heard what @BorisJohnson has been saying?
"You do not speak for the Tory party. I'm not sure you speak for humanity #whitehotfury."
Mr Kawczynski, who has since deleted his tweet, told BBC Radio Shropshire that Mr Putin wanted an "ethnic cleansing" of Ukraine.
He added that he was "afraid" that the UK and other countries would "play into Putin's hands".
"I think I'm going to leave Twitter because you can't really explain yourself in 240 characters," Mr Kawczynski said.
