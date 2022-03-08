Ukraine: Recognise Russia as terrorist state, says Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Russia to be recognised as a "terrorist state" following its invasion of his country, as he addressed Parliament.
The Ukrainian president spoke via video link and received a standing ovation.
He thanked the UK for its support, but called for tougher sanctions and to "make sure our skies are safe".
And he invoked Sir Winston Churchill in an emotional address to MPs, promising to fight invading Russian troops in the air, sea and on the streets.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said President Zelensky had "moved the hearts of everybody" watching and pledged to "press on with tightening the economic vice" around Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also praised "the bravery [and] the resolve" of the president and his people, adding: "He has shown his strength and we must show him - and the Ukrainian people - our commitment and support."
President Zelensky gave a day-by-day account of the invasion by Russia, which began a fortnight ago.
He described how it was a war Ukraine "didn't start and we didn't want", but his country now had to fight.
"We do not want to lose what we have, what is ours... just the same way as you once didn't want to lose your country when the Nazis started to fight your country and you had to fight for Britain," he added.
The president also spoke of the 50 children "that could have lived" but were killed by Russian forces, along with those of his people dying from dehydration where their cities had been blocked by Russian forces.