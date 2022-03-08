Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky invokes Winston Churchill as he appeals to MPs
- Published
Volodymyr Zelensky has invoked the words of Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill as he appealed to MPs for more help at home.
The Ukrainian president spoke to the Commons via video, thanking the UK for its support since Russia's invasion, and receiving a standing ovation.
But he called for Russia to be named a "terrorist state" and for allies to "make sure our skies are safe".
"We will not surrender, we will not lose, we will go to the end," he added.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the leader had "moved the hearts of everybody" watching and pledged to "press on with tightening the economic vice" around Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also praised "the bravery [and] the resolve" of the president and his people, adding: "He has shown his strength and we must show him - and the Ukrainian people - our commitment and support."
Speaking to MPs and peers in the Commons, President Zelensky gave a day-by-day account of the invasion by Russia, which began a fortnight ago.
He described how it was a war Ukraine "didn't start and we didn't want", but his country now had to fight.
"We do not want to lose what we have, what is ours... just the same way as you once didn't want to lose your country when the Nazis started to fight your country and you had to fight for Britain," he added.
The president also spoke of the 50 children "that could have lived" but were killed by Russian forces, along with those of his people dying from dehydration where their cities had been blockaded by Russian forces.
In a nod to one of the former British prime minister Winston Churchill's most famous speeches from 1940, the president said he wanted to "remind you of the words Britain heard already, which become current again.
"We will not surrender, we will not lose, we will go to the end," he said.
"We will fight at sea, we will fight in the air, we will protect our land.
"We will fight everywhere… and we will not surrender."
He also turned to a famous William Shakespeare quote in his address.
"To be or not to be," said President Zelensky. "You know the Shakespeare question very well.
"Thirteen days and that question still could have applied to Ukraine.
"But now, already, it is obvious it is 'to be' - it is obvious it is to be free."