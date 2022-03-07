Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky to address UK MPs in Commons
By Jennifer Scott
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address British MPs on Tuesday via video link, the Speaker of the House of Commons has announced.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he was pleased to grant Mr Zelensky's "historic" request, with the address taking place at 17:00 GMT.
The speech will be shown on screens being installed in the chamber.
More than 500 headsets will also be provided to relay an English translation of his statement.
Sir Lindsay said: "Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House.
"Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible."
Mr Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, has been the figurehead of Ukraine's struggle since Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces invaded the country last month.
He has spoken frequently to Prime Minister Boris Johnson since the conflict started.
On Monday, Mr Zelensky promised to punish anyone who commits atrocities against the Ukrainian people.
"There will be no quiet place on Earth for you, except for the grave," the president said.
At Prime Minister's Questions last week, MPs stood to applaud Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, who watched parliamentary proceedings from the Commons gallery.