What's happening in Parliament on Monday?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
- Published
Commons (14:30): Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Questions
Main debate: Second Reading of the Economic Crime Bill, which creates a register that will mean foreign owners of UK property must declare and verify their identity with Companies House.
The aim is to stop overseas criminals and oligarchs using agents to create companies which then buy up property in the UK, preserving their anonymity.
The timetable motion calls for a six-hour debate with votes on no more than three amendments.
An alliance of backbenchers has been deciding its strategy over the weekend - and one of its leading lights, Labour's Dame Margaret Hodge, says she is worried about "serious loopholes" in the bill's provisions, and will be negotiating to find ways of closing them.
Interestingly, this is a Home Office, rather than a Treasury, bill, with Security Minister Damian Hinds leading for the government.
Committees: Foreign Affairs has a rescheduled session with Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss (14:00). It will be an important opportunity to probe the government's approach to Ukraine.
Treasury (13:00) examines the effectiveness of Russian economic sanctions, the impact on Russia and the UK, and the role of the Economic Crime Bill in sanctioning Russian oligarchs. Witnesses include sanctions and payments policy experts and anti-money laundering campaigners.
Public Accounts (16:00) looks at the Department of Health and Social Care Annual Reports and Accounts 2020-21, with permanent secretary Sir Chris Wormald. I imagine spending on PPE might come up
Procedure (16:15) holds the first of two evidence sessions this week on the Commons internal controversy over bringing babies into the chamber, with Conservative Alicia Kearns, a recent mother who's against allowing it. A later session will hear from Labour MP Stella Creasey, who's been campaigning to allow babies in.
Lords: There are questions (14:30) on the impact of increasing National Insurance, the outcome of the Global Refugee Forum and banning the sale of single-use plastic.
And Conservative Lord Lexden continues his series of questions pursuing the investigation into spurious allegations of child abuse against former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath.
Main debate: Health and Care Bill - Report (day three of four). There is some prospect that the most contentious issue in the bill - the value of the "care cost cap" after which the government picks up the tab for someone's social care needs - could be debated quite late at night.
But it might be delayed until Wednesday. I'm told negotiations are continuing on this point.
The day is expected to cover clauses dealing with carers and support during discharge of patients from hospital, and patient safety and the Health and Safety Investigations Board.
Votes on some of these are likely.