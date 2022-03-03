BBC News

Polls to open in Birmingham Erdington by-election

A total of 12 candidates are standing in the by-election

Voters in Birmingham's Erdington constituency in England are set to cast their ballots for a new MP in a by-election.

The vote follows the death of Labour's Jack Dromey in January, aged 73.

He had held his seat since 2010 and entered politics through the union movement, as a leading figure in the Transport and General Workers' Union.

A total of 12 candidates are standing, with polling stations open between 07:00 and 22:00.

The result is due to be announced on Friday.

Who is standing?

Listed alphabetically, the following 12 candidates are standing for election:

  • Robert Alden, Conservative Party
  • David Bishop, Militant Bus-Pass Elvis Party
  • Jack Brookes, Reform UK
  • Lee Dargue, Liberal Democrats
  • Paulette Hamilton, Labour Party
  • Siobhan Harper-Nunes, Green Party
  • Clifton Holmes, Independent
  • Michael Lutwyche, Independent
  • Mel Mbondiah, Christian Peoples Alliance
  • Dave Nellist, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC)
  • Thomas O'Rourke, Independent
  • Sir Nos Da The Good Knight, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

