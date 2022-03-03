Polls to open in Birmingham Erdington by-election
Voters in Birmingham's Erdington constituency in England are set to cast their ballots for a new MP in a by-election.
The vote follows the death of Labour's Jack Dromey in January, aged 73.
He had held his seat since 2010 and entered politics through the union movement, as a leading figure in the Transport and General Workers' Union.
A total of 12 candidates are standing, with polling stations open between 07:00 and 22:00.
The result is due to be announced on Friday.
Who is standing?
Listed alphabetically, the following 12 candidates are standing for election:
- Robert Alden, Conservative Party
- David Bishop, Militant Bus-Pass Elvis Party
- Jack Brookes, Reform UK
- Lee Dargue, Liberal Democrats
- Paulette Hamilton, Labour Party
- Siobhan Harper-Nunes, Green Party
- Clifton Holmes, Independent
- Michael Lutwyche, Independent
- Mel Mbondiah, Christian Peoples Alliance
- Dave Nellist, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC)
- Thomas O'Rourke, Independent
- Sir Nos Da The Good Knight, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party