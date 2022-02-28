Crime bill: MPs reject proposal to make misogyny a hate crime
- Published
MPs have voted to scrap a proposal to make misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales as part of new public order laws going through Parliament.
The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill returned to the Commons after suffering a series of defeats in the House of Lords.
A number of amendments were made to the bill, including that misogyny should be classed a hate crime.
On Monday the amendment was defeated by 314 to 190 votes, a majority of 124.
Policing minister Kit Malthouse argued the amendment "runs the risk of being damaging to the cause of women's safety" and could have "unintended consequences".
But during a debate earlier, Home Office minister Rachel Maclean said the government would bring forward legislation to make public sexual harassment a crime if a review proved it was needed.
The Lords' amendment sought to make misogyny - prejudice against women - a hate crime and obliged police to record such offences.
Campaigners, Labour and the Liberal Democrats say characteristics of sex or gender should be added to hate crime laws, because misogyny is one of the "root causes" of violence against women.
The government has said it would follow guidance from a independent review, which did not recommend misogyny should be classed as a hate crime.
The Law Commission's review said the move risked creating "hierarchies" of victims, and may "prove more harmful than helpful".
Other amendments to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill were knocked back by MPs, including one designed to crackdown on predatory "sex for rent". They will go back to the Lords for further consideration.
The bill is a mammoth piece of legislation which includes major government proposals on crime and justice in England and Wales. It needs to be passed by both the House of Commons and the House of Lords to become law.
'It infuses what we do'
Opposition MPs from Labour and the Liberal Democrats had given their backing to calls to make misogyny a hate crime.
Shadow Home Office minister Sarah Jones told MPs the move would "enhance the way the police respond to violence and misogyny against women".
"The symbolism of this is so important," she said, suggesting misogynistic attitudes were "more widespread in society than we care to think".
Labour MP Stella Creasy, who has long campaigned on the issue, suggested sexual harassment was an everyday part of life for many women.
Speaking in favour of the misogyny amendment, the MP for Walthamstow said: "Many women will have experienced sexual harassment. They'll have experienced abuse online, offline in our daily lives, to such an extent it infuses what we do.
"The flinch when you come out of a Tube station to make sure there's nobody behind you, carrying your keys in your hand, worrying about what your daughter is wearing, hoping that your son isn't one of those people who does it."
Following the vote, Liberal Democrat justice spokeswoman Wera Hobhouse accused Conservative MPs of "turning a blind eye to the hatred that fuels violence against women".
"We must make clear in law that these toxic attitudes are unacceptable in our society, to help stamp out the abuse women face," she said.
"No woman should be the victim of these awful crimes. And no girl should grow up in fear of them either."
But arguing against the amendment, Mr Malthouse cited Law Commission recommendations on the reform of hate crime laws.
Mr Malthouse said the review found that adding sex or gender to hate crime laws may be "counter-productive".
"The principle reason for this is that it could make it more difficult to prosecute the most serious crimes that harm women and girls, including rape and domestic abuse.
The Law Commission, he said, "looked at every possible model" and found the amendment tabled by the Lords "unsatisfactory".