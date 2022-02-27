Ukraine conflict: UK urgently looking at help for refugees - Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says the government is "urgently looking at what more we can do" to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing from the Russian attack on their country.
The government has been facing growing calls to waive visa rules for Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in the UK.
Labour says the government's failure to relax visa restrictions for Ukrainians is "immoral".
The UN says about 368,000 refugees have left Ukraine since the conflict began.
The number of refugees is expected to increase as Russian forces attempt to seize control of Ukrainian cities and overthrow the democratically elected government in the capital Kyiv.
The UK government has introduced temporary visa concessions for the family members of British nationals in Ukraine, including waiving the application fees.
But British citizens have told the BBC they have experienced long waits and technical issues when attempting to secure visas for their family members in Ukraine.
In updated guidance, the Home Office said the UK has "multiple official visa routes available for Ukrainians who are not dependants of British nationals".
The guidance says they can apply through a British consulate in the Ukrainian city of Lviv or a neighbouring country, such Hungary, Poland, or Romania.
When asked if the government would waive visa requirements for any Ukrainians coming to the UK, Ms Truss told BBC One's Sunday Morning programme: "It is a desperate situation.
"Of course, Britain has always welcomed refugees fleeing from war and we are urgently looking at what more we can do to facilitate that."
Labour and the SNP have urged the government to do much more to help Ukrainian refugees come to the UK.
They have called on the government to follow the example of the Republic of Ireland, which has waived all visa requirements for all Ukrainian citizens entering the country.
Labour's shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has said visa restrictions for those seeking sanctuary in the UK from Ukraine were "unacceptable".
He told Sunday Morning the government was "asking people to jump through hoops" and called on Home Secretary Priti Patel to "do more" and "act quickly".
"There's bureaucracy, there's red tape," Mr Lammy said. "Why would we ask people what their salary levels are when you're fleeing war? That is immoral. It is not in the traditions of this country."
He referred to a now-deleted tweet by immigration minister Kevin Foster, who said "there are number of routes" those wanting to move to the UK can take, "not least our Seasonal Worker Scheme".
Under the scheme, foreign nationals can apply for temporary visas to work on farms picking fruit and vegetables among other jobs in the UK.
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the immigration minister was "right" to delete the tweet, Ukrainians were still facing "high hurdles and delays" to visas, she added.
Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford has said the UK will need to "go beyond" its current visa arrangements for those fleeing conflict in Ukraine.
On Saturday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "of course we are going to take refugees", adding "this country has had a historic and proud role of taking refugees from all conflicts."