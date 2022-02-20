What's happening in Parliament on Monday?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
- Published
As politicians return from their half-term break, here's your daily rundown of what's going on at Westminster.
Commons: Opens at 14:30 GMT with defence questions.
Main debate: Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, Report Stage and Third Reading. This sets out to create a more focused system for vocational training.
Look out for a series of cross-party amendments fronted by Education Committee chair and Conservative ex-minister Robert Halfon, on such subjects as:
- Ensuring prisoners can start apprenticeships while they are serving their sentence
- Providing for education and skills development up to a Level 3 qualification for any person of any age supplied by an approved provider, if they have not already studied at that level
- Providing school pupils with access to information about training and apprenticeships
Former universities minister Chris Skidmore has also been active, putting down amendments requiring the government to publish a national green skills strategy, putting the lifetime skills guarantee on a statutory footing and requiring ministers to publish a national strategy for integrated education.
Labour, in the form of shadow lifelong learning minister Toby Perkins, has amendments down on the working of the National Apprenticeship Levy and to require every school to provide face-to-face careers guidance and two weeks' worth of compulsory work experience for every registered pupil.
Adjournment debate: Conservative Ben Bradley, who combines his role as MP with leading Nottinghamshire County Council, raises the subject of social care in Nottinghamshire.
Westminster Hall: The Petitions Committee has scheduled a debate (16:30) on e-petition 327108, calling for reform of the Gender Recognition Act, to allow transgender people to self-identify without the need for a medical diagnosis, to streamline the administrative process, and to allow non-binary identities to be legally recognised.
Committees: Levelling Up quizzes secretary of state Michael Gove (16:00) on his latest plans for building safety remediation and funding.
New proposals were added to the Building Safety Bill earlier this year, including to force industry to pay to remove cladding and to protect leaseholders from exorbitant costs for post-Grenfell safety improvements.
Lords: Ministers face questions (14:30) on the position of UK creative professionals touring the UK, and Conservative former pensions minister Baroness Altmann asks about pension under-payments and arrears for women
Main debates: Second Reading of the Nuclear Energy (Financing) Bill, which creates a new funding mechanism to finance the construction of new nuclear power stations, with a levy on energy bills.
Then peers turn to the detail of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, with the first day of committee consideration.