Labour: Angela Rayner criticised over shooting terrorists remark
- Published
Labour's deputy leader has been criticised for saying police should "shoot terrorists and ask questions second" during a live interview.
Angela Rayner made the remark to the comedian Matt Forde on his podcast, The Political Party, three weeks ago.
But it resurfaced on Thursday when her Labour colleague Diane Abbott questioned her on social media.
She tweeted: "Is Angela suggesting a mandatory death sentence for suspected (but not convicted) 'terrorists'?".
Police guidelines do allow an officer to shoot, but only if it's absolutely necessary, proportionate and they honestly believe there is an imminent threat to life.
A Labour source told the BBC Ms Rayner was not advocating going beyond existing guidelines or changing the current policy.
Speaking to the comedy podcast that carries out lengthy interviews with political figures, Forde asked the deputy leader whether she considered herself as a "hard Left" or "soft Left" politician.
Ms Rayner said she would accept the latter, but not on all topics.
"On things like law and order, I'm like, quite hard-line, I'm like, you know, shoot terrorists and ask questions second," she told the live audience, who laughed at her response.
She added: "Sorry, is that the most controversial thing I have ever said?"
She went on to say she was more "radical" when it came to the economy, and she could not be "pigeonholed".
Language
It is not the first time the deputy leader has come in for criticism over her choice of words.
At Labour's party conference in October, she referred to Tory ministers as "a bunch of scum".
Ms Rayner initially stood by the remarks, saying she would apologise to Boris Johnson when he retracted past comments she described as homophobic, racist and misogynistic.
But she later apologised "unreservedly", saying she had since reflected on "our political debate" and the "abuse that now seems to feature all too often", and promising to be "more careful" about her language.