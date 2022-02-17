Priti Patel orders review into work of Border Force
- Published
An independent review of Border Force has been ordered by the home secretary.
Priti Patel said the review - the first of its kind since the organisation was established - would look into all areas of its work, including illegal migration and national security.
It will be led by ex-Australian High Commissioner to the UK Alexander Downer.
Ms Patel said the results would "identify ways in which [Border Force] can keep improving its operations."
The review began on Thursday and has promised to be "wide-ranging".
The Home Office said it would assess the agency's "structure, powers, funding and priorities" to make sure it can "keep pace with rapidly evolving threats and continue to protect the border, maintain security and prevent illegal migration".
The department also said it would "ensure the UK government is prepared for future challenges at the border, by identifying change and improvements needed across Border Force's work on illegal migration, customs and national security to help keep the UK safe, secure and prosperous".
Mr Downer - a former Australian foreign affairs minister - is reported to have played a part in his home country's policy of turning boats away that are carrying asylum seekers.
Ms Patel had attempted to introduce similar plans in the UK, but came in for criticism from campaigners, trade unions and opposition parties, along with threats of legal action.
'Robust review'
Talking about the review, Ms Patel said Border Force's remit had grown since it was established in 2011 "to meet the changing border threats we face".
In recent years, she added, the organisation "has supported delivery of the government's Brexit commitments and Covid-19 measures".
She said officers worked "tirelessly to protect our borders at 140 sea and air ports right across the UK", but added: "The public rightly expects this work to be carried out to the highest possible standard, which is why I have ordered this review of Border Force to identify ways in which it can keep improving its operations."
Mr Downer said his review would be "robust, evidence-based and outcome-orientated".
He added: "I look forward to assessing Border Force's structure, powers, funding and priorities, and hearing from a wide range of voices from across the organisation and beyond."