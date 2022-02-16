Ukraine: UK will judge Russia by its actions, says minister Ben Wallace
- Published
The UK will "judge Russia by its actions" after reports it is moving back troops from the border of Ukraine, says Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
He said the government would "take them at their word", but it was "too soon to tell" if the move was genuine.
Russia's defence ministry claimed on Tuesday that it had withdrawn some troops conducting military exercises in districts bordering Ukraine.
But there has yet to be any independent confirmation of the withdrawal.
Reports had suggested that US intelligence believed an invasion could be launched in the early hours of Wednesday.
But while that has not happened, US President Joe Biden warned a Russian attack on Ukraine was "still very much a possibility", and the human cost would be "immense".
Nato defence ministers - including Mr Wallace - are meeting in Brussels later as efforts continue to avert conflict.