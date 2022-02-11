MP watchdog investigates Conservative Andrew Bridgen over donation
Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen is being investigated by the parliamentary watchdog over claims of lobbying and failing to fully declare interests.
Last month, The Times said he accepted £5,000 through his local Conservative association from a firm after having raised its tax issues with a minister.
The paper said Mr Bridgen contacted the minister following a trip to the firm's teak plantation in Ghana in 2019.
The MP told the BBC the trip and donation had been "fully declared".
He said the accusations being investigated by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone were a "repeat of the allegations made in an article by The Times" and that he had "never personally received any money from Mere Plantations or anyone associated with them".
Mr Bridgen also has an advisory role with the company, Mere Plantations, which the BBC has been told is unpaid.
The MP for North West Leicestershire contacted the Africa Minister Andrew Stephenson to raise concerns about problems the company, which is UK registered, was having in being recognised by HMRC.
The company later made a donation to Mr Bridgen's local North West Leicestershire Conservative Association.
Mere Plantations has been approached for comment.