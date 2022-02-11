Labour MP Neil Coyle suspended after incident in Commons bar
- Published
MP Neil Coyle has been suspended by the Labour Party after allegations he made racist comments.
Political journalist Henry Dyer has made a formal complaint to the parliamentary authorities about the MP.
Mr Dyer, who is of British-Chinese heritage, says Mr Coyle used racial slurs and made him feel uncomfortable at an incident in a Commons bar.
Mr Coyle, who has had the Labour whip withdrawn, has declined to comment.
A Labour spokesman said: "The Labour Party expects the highest standards of behaviour from all our MPs and we take allegations of this sort very seriously.
"Accordingly the chief whip has now suspended the Labour whip from Neil Coyle pending an investigation."