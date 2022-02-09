MP blackmail claims: Met police not launching criminal investigation
- Published
The Metropolitan Police have ruled out a criminal investigation into accusations the government blackmailed MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson.
A Met detective met senior Tory MP William Wragg last month, after he raised concerns about how party discipline was being enforced.
The MP had alleged suspected plotters had been threatened with bad publicity, and cuts to constituency funding.
But the force has now said it will not be launching a formal investigation.
On Wednesday, the Met confirmed specialist detectives had reviewed "information related to concerns of inappropriate influence" on MPs.
It added they had "determined that no criminal offences have been identified and therefore no investigation will be commenced".
"Should further significant information become available it will be considered," the force added in a statement.
Mr Wragg is among those Tory MPs who have called on the prime minister to resign in the wake of reports of lockdown parties in
Speaking last month, he accused government whips of threatening MPs suspected of trying to trigger a leadership challenge with the removal of public investment in their constituencies.
He also said he had received reports of government ministers, advisers and staff at No 10 "encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass" those suspected of lacking confidence in Mr Johnson.
He added the reports "would seem to constitute blackmail" and encouraged affected MPs to get in touch with the police.
The prime minister said he had "seen no evidence" of Mr Wragg's claims - whilst No 10 said it would not conduct its own investigation.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, a close ally of the PM, accused the backbencher of "attention-seeking behaviour", calling his accusations "nonsense".
Mr Wragg told the Daily Telegraph he was "grateful" the Metropolitan Police met him to discuss his concerns.
He told the newspaper: "Colleagues shouldn't accept intimidation and threats as par for the course in fulfilling their role."