Under-pressure Boris Johnson set to reshuffle some cabinet posts
- Published
Boris Johnson is expected to begin a cabinet reshuffle soon, as part of his promise to revitalise the government.
The prime minister, under pressure over parties in Downing Street during lockdown, will start meeting ministers inside No 10 soon for what is being described as a mini-reshuffle.
He has already changed many of his advisers and other No 10 staff.
It is expected that the Chief Whip, Mark Spencer, could be moved, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said.
Mr Johnson's last cabinet reshuffle took place in September last year.
Meanwhile, No 10 has said Mr Johnson has no intention of apologising after falsely claiming that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute serial sex offender Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.
At the last cabinet reshuffle, in September last year, Nadine Dorries became culture secretary and Liz Truss became foreign secretary, while Dominic Raab was moved from the Foreign Office to become deputy prime minister.