Boris Johnson sang 'I Will Survive' to new communications chief Guto Harri
- Published
Boris Johnson assured his new director of communications "I will survive" by singing him the lines from the Gloria Gaynor song, Guto Harri says.
Mr Harri, a former aide of the PM, was hired after a string of resignations from Downing Street and ongoing turmoil over parties held during lockdowns.
The aide told Golwg 360 he saw the PM on Friday and asked about his future.
Mr Harri also described his new boss as: "He's not a complete clown, he's a very likeable character."
Singing session over, Mr Harri told the Welsh language website that after "a lot of laughing", he and Mr Johnson "sat down to have a serious discussion about how to get the government back on track and how we move forward".