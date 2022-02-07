Durham Police clear Sir Keir Starmer of breaking coronavirus rules
Durham police has cleared Sir Keir Starmer of breaking Covid lockdown rules after he was filmed drinking a beer in the office of a Durham MP.
The footage of the Labour leader was taken in the run-up to the Hartlepool by-election in April 2021.
Sir Keir has previously insisted he was at a work meeting and had not broken the guidance.
Durham police says it has reviewed the video footage and would take "no further action".
A spokesman said: "We do not believe an offence has been established in relation to the legislation and guidance in place at that time."
Sir Keir has been critical of the prime minister following allegations he attended events in Number 10 during coronavirus lockdowns.
The Metropolitan Police is currently investigating 12 gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall.