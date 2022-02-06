Give PM time and space to deliver, says Kwasi Kwarteng
- Published
The business secretary has appealed to his party to give Boris Johnson the "time and space to deliver" on the government's promises as pressure continues to mount on his leadership.
The PM had another difficult week, with a critical report into No 10 lockdown parties and five senior aides quitting.
More Tory MPs also declared publicly they had no confidence in him.
But Kwasi Kwarteng said the PM was carrying out his commitment for a reset in No 10 and focused on policies.
And he told the BBC's Sunday Morning programme the "ongoing focus on 'partygate' is not helping anyone".
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith also told the programme he believed Mr Johnson should stay in his role as "the prime minister is the one that has to sort this out", adding: "[He] bears the overall responsibility".
And he warned other MPs who could be vying for a leadership bid to "temper their ambition".
But Sir Iain said the government "must do more" to tackle the cost of living crisis and "restore the sense [in the public] there is a government they can trust and respect".
The turmoil in Mr Johnson's government has led to growing questions from his own party about the PM's future.
On Monday, Sue Gray's initial findings around parties held in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns said there had been "failures of leadership and judgement".
More detail is also expected to come out as part of a Metropolitan Police investigation into 12 of the gatherings.
The PM also faced criticism - and the distancing of some of his ministers - after making a false claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.
This was followed by a string of resignations of senior aides - three of whom were caught up in the lockdown parties row, including senior civil servant Martin Reynolds who sent out an invitation to a "bring your own booze" party.
But one of his longest standing colleagues, Munira Mirza, quit over the Savile remarks and the PM's refusal to apologise.
Mr Johnson announced the appointment of two of their replacements over the weekend, with Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay becoming chief of staff and his former colleague, Guto Harri, taking over as director of communications.
The PM said the pair would "improve how No 10 operates", and it is understood he is considering further changes to his top team.
But Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner called the new appointments a farce, adding the prime minister had "clearly run out of serious people willing to serve under his chaotic and incompetent leadership".
