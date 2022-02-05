Boris Johnson names new team after No 10 party turmoil
Boris Johnson has appointed a government minister and former adviser to jobs in Downing Street, after a wave of resignations this week.
Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay will become the PM's chief of staff.
And Guto Harri - a former BBC correspondent and adviser to Mr Johnson when he was Mayor of London - will become director of communications.
Mr Johnson said the shake-up would "accelerate our defining mission to level up the country".
It comes at the end of a difficult week for the PM, which has seen five No 10 aides resign and the publication of the initial findings of the Sue Gray report into events at Downing Street while Covid restrictions were in place.
Three of the departed senior aides were caught up in the lockdown parties row, including senior civil servant Martin Reynolds, who sent out an invitation to a "bring your own booze" party.
But policy chief Munira Mirza quit over the PM's false claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions, and his refusal to apologise.
