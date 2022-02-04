No 10 denies Boris Johnson has lost control after raft of resignations
- Published
Boris Johnson has not lost control of Downing Street after a string of close aides quit their jobs, his official spokesman has insisted.
Mr Johnson quoted The Lion King as he attempted to rally remaining staff, telling them "change is good".
His spokesman said No 10 was "not currently" expecting more resignations in the coming hours.
The PM is battling to save his own job, as Tory MPs consider whether to oust him over lockdown parties at No 10.
His official spokesman told reporters that three of Thursday night's departures - Jack Doyle, Dan Rosenfield and Martin Reynolds - had come as a result of "mutual decisions".
But the exit of head of policy Munira Mirza and policy advisor Elena Narozanski had not been planned.
Backbencher Tory MP Huw Merriman told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the PM should "shape up or ship out".
But Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said it was "the best thing for the country" to keep Mr Johnson in post.
The minister - who once claimed Mr Johnson was not up to the job of prime minister - denied the government was in disarray, saying: "The PM wanted change and he said there would be change, and we're seeing that change now."
The PM held a meeting with staff on Friday, acknowledging it was a "challenging time" in No 10, but he tried to reassure colleagues by quoting Rafiki from Disney's The Lion King, saying "change is good".
His spokesman said Mr Johnson also "reflected on the privilege of working in No 10" and "thanked those who are leaving for their contribution alongside the whole team for their work".
'Scurrilous'
Three of the departed aides were caught up in the lockdown parties row, including senior civil servant Mr Reynolds, who sent out an invitation to a "bring your own booze" party.
But policy chief Munira Mirza quit over the PM's false claim that Labour leader Sir Keir failed to prosecute Savile when he was director of public prosecutions, and his refusal to apologise.
In a scathing resignation letter, Ms Mirza - who worked alongside Mr Johnson for 14 years - described the comments as "scurrilous".
Chancellor Rishi Sunak publicly distanced himself from the PM's original comment, saying: "Being honest, I wouldn't have said it."
And asked if Mr Johnson should apologise, he said: "That's for the prime minister to decide."
The director of communications, Mr Doyle, confirmed his exit shortly after the departure of Ms Mirza.
He told staff that "recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life", but that he had always intended to leave after two years.
Mr Doyle remains working at No 10 for now, but the PM's spokesman said it would only continue "for a short time".
A statement on Thursday from No 10 said chief of staff Mr Rosenfield had offered his resignation to the prime minister earlier on Thursday, but would stay on while his successor was found.
And Mr Reynolds - the prime minister's principal private secretary - will do the same, but then return to a role at the Foreign Office.
Ms Narozanski - who quit on Friday morning - is understood to have been loyal to Ms Mirza.
Ms Mirza's resignation was the "most significant", Labour's shadow secretary for climate change Ed Miliband told the BBC.
Condemning the "terrible slur" against Sir Keir, Mr Miliband said the PM had become "a stain on our politics" and called on Tory MPs to oust him.
Letters of no confidence
The resignations of aides come as backbench unrest is growing within the Conservative Party.
The BBC is aware of 17 Tory MPs who have submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister - 54 are needed to trigger a leadership contest.
Many have cited the PM's participation in parties with staff in No 10 during lockdowns as their motivation to challenge Mr Johnson.
The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into 12 of the parties and a full report by Ms Gray is expected to be published afterwards.
Who are the aides who resigned?
The head of policy at No 10, Munira Mirza worked for Boris Johnson for 14 years, including when he was mayor of London, and was seen as one of his most trusted advisers.
Jack Doyle worked as a Daily Mail journalist before joining Downing Street. He is reported to have attended one of the Christmas gatherings in December 2020, where he thanked staff for their work.
Martin Reynolds is a civil servant and worked as Mr Johnson's Principal Private Secretary. In that role, he headed up the PM's private office. He is responsible for sending an email invitation to staff inviting them to socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden in May 2020.
Dan Rosenfield joined Number 10 as chief of staff in January 2021, and had worked in the Treasury for former chancellors Alistair Darling and George Osborne.
Elena Narozanski Education policy specialist. Former adviser to Michael Gove and Theresa May, who headed the New Schools for London programme, when Mr Johnson was mayor. Amateur boxer in her spare time.