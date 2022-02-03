Two senior aides to Boris Johnson resign from No 10
Two senior aides to Boris Johnson have resigned from Downing Street within hours of each other amid growing pressure on the prime minister.
Director of communications Jack Doyle confirmed his exit shortly after the departure of policy head Munira Mirza.
No 10 confirmed both departures and thanked them for their work.
Ms Mirza left over the PM's false claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.
And the Daily Mail reported Mr Doyle had told staff that "recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life".
The top aides' resignations come as Mr Johnson faces increasing questions over his leadership from within his own party.
The BBC is aware of 17 Tory MPs who have submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister, with a total of 54 needed to trigger a leadership contest.
Many have cited the PM's participation in parties at No 10 during Covid lockdowns as their motivation to challenge Mr Johnson.
But some have also pointed to his remark about Sir Keir, which he made in the Commons on Monday, including senior backbencher and Defence Committee chair Tobias Ellwood.